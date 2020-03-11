Alberta braces for latest COVID-19 update as pandemic's impact changes by the hour

With information about the spread and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic changing by the hour, Alberta's chief medical officer of health will step in front of the cameras Thursday afternoon to provide her latest update on the situation in the province.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw has held daily news conferences throughout the current crisis.

On Wednesday, hours after the World Health Organization declared a pandemic, she told reporters Alberta had 19 cases of COVID-19, all involving people who had recently travelled outside the country.

Much has changed since then.

Suncor confirmed to CBC News on Thursday that a child in a daycare located in the company's downtown headquarters had tested positive for COVID-19.

Professional sports leagues have suspended or postponed their seasons.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the COVID-19 outbreak is having serious effects on his province's economy, but his government will take "extraordinary action" in response. 2:24

The first minister's meeting scheduled to be held in Ottawa has been cancelled. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie, have gone into self-isolation after she showed symptoms upon return from a trip to the U.K.

The United States has confirmed more than 1,300 cases and has now suspended all travel from Europe, with the exception of Americans returning home from aboard.

Manitoba and Saskatchewan have confirmed their first cases.

By Thursday, Canada had reported a total of 141 cases, with one death in B.C.

Hinshaw is scheduled to provide her latest update from the media room at the Alberta legislature at 3:30 p.m. MT.