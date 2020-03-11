WHO declares pandemic: Alberta awaits latest update on COVID-19 cases in province

As the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, Alberta health officials were preparing to update the public Wednesday afternoon on the situation in the province, which saw the number of cases double the day before from seven to 14.

The province's chief medical officer, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, is scheduled to provide her latest update on Wednesday.

In her Tuesday update, Hinshaw offered details about seven new cases and outlined the ongoing work to protect public health. She also warned people to be cautious about making plans to travel outside the country.

Three of the new cases reported Tuesday were from the Edmonton zone. The other four were from the Calgary zone, Hinshaw said.

One person whose case was previously announced is currently receiving treatment in hospital. The person, who is in stable condition, had a pre-existing chronic condition.

All 14 of the cases confirmed in Alberta so far have been travel-related, Hinshaw said, which means health officials are not seeing evidence of the illnesses spreading within the province.

On Wednesday, as WHO officials declared a global pandemic, the number of people infected across the world topped 120,000 and the number of deaths exceeded 4,300.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the WHO, said the word pandemic is not one health officials use lightly.

As of Tuesday, Canada had recorded more than 90 cases, with one death of an elderly man in B.C. In Italy, the caseload has topped 10,000, with more than 600 deaths. The United States now has more than 1,000 cases, with pockets of outbreaks on both sides of the country.