Alberta reports 388 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths Wednesday
6 new cases of omicron variant identified; now 17 cases of omicron variant in Alberta, data shows
Alberta public health officials reported 388 new COVID-19 cases and six new cases of the omicron variant.
According to provincial data, there are now 17 known cases of the omicron variant in Alberta.
Wednesday's COVID-19 case count marks a significant jump from Tuesday. There were 240 new cases reported Tuesday — a difference of 148 from Wednesday's count.
The higher case count comes after the number of COVID-19 tests conducted nearly doubled Tuesday from Monday.
Wednesday's 388 new cases were found through 10,700 tests. The test-positivity rate is 3.65 per cent.
The new cases reported Tuesday came from 5,478 COVID-19 tests.
There are now 4,140 known active cases in Alberta. Here's how they break down regionally:
- Calgary zone: 1,671
- Edmonton zone: 1,202
- North zone: 502
- Central zone: 497
- South zone: 263
- Unknown: 5
Four more Albertans have died from COVID-19 — each were men from the Calgary or central zones.
One man was in his 20s; the other three men were in their 50s, 60s and 80s, respectively.
The new deaths increase the number of Albertans who have died from COVID-19 to 3,272.
Meanwhile, there are 373 people being treated in hospital for COVID-19, including 68 patients in intensive care units. The number of hospitalizations remained the same from Tuesday's update, but the number ICU patients is down slightly.
As of end-of-day Tuesday, 71.9 per cent of Alberta's total population have either had two doses of an mRNA vaccine — such Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna — or the one-shot Janssen vaccine.
Of the 21,752 vaccine doses administered Tuesday, 15,025 — or 69 per cent — were third doses.