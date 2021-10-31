Skip to Main Content
Military critical care nurses heading home from Edmonton hospital

Nine Canadian Armed Forces nurses who've been helping care for COVID-19 patients at an Edmonton hospital are on their way back to their home units.

The 9 Canadian Armed Forces nurses started landing in Alberta Oct. 4 to help with COVID-19 ICU admissions

The Canadian Press ·
Canadian Armed Forces critical care nursing officers and a CAF Senior Nursing Officer were in Edmonton to help Alberta Health Services in the fight against COVID-19. (Alberta Health Services)

The military says the nurses, who began arriving in Alberta on Oct. 4, were scheduled to remain in Edmonton until today.

A tweet from the military on Friday said they would now be heading home.

They were deployed following a Request for Assistance from the Alberta government on Sept. 22, spurred by rising COVID-19 hospital and intensive care unit admissions.

As of Friday's update, there are 8,158 known active COVID-19 cases in Alberta and 780 people being treated for the illness in hospital

As of Saturday, there were 243 patients in ICU, about two thirds of whom are COVID positive, according to the Alberta Health Services website.

ICU capacity in Alberta, with the additional surge beds, was at 76 per cent as of Saturday, AHS said. Without the surge beds, ICU capacity would be at 140 per cent.

With files from CBC News

