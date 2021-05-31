Alberta reports 263 new COVID-19 cases, 8 additional deaths

Alberta reported 263 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, along with 8 new deaths.

The province also reported 439 people in hospital with the illness of which 133 were in an intensive care unit bed. That number was down six patients compared to Sunday.

In total there are 7,646 active cases in the province.

Provincial labs completed 4,411 tests over the past 24 hours, for a positivity rate of 5.92 per cent.

Here's where the active cases are right now:

Calgary zone: 3,131.

Edmonton zone: 2,017.

Central zone: 923.

South zone: 462.

North zone: 1,105.

Unknown: 8.

Sixty-two per cent of the eligible population has been vaccinated with at least one dose.

Stage 1 of the reopen plan begins Tuesday with patios once again open, as well as places like tattoo parlours, hair salons, tanning salons and nail salons by appointment only.