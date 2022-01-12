COVID-19 hospitalizations rise, 15 more deaths reported in Alberta on Wednesday

Alberta reported 15 more deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday and said dozens more people have been admitted to hospital.

The new deaths in the province bring the total death toll to 3,367. The people died from Jan. 7 to Jan. 12. They were mostly seniors, but a man in his 40s and another man in his 50s also died.

Meanwhile, 40 more people are in hospital due to the illness since Tuesday, bringing the number of hospitalizations to 748. This includes 82 patients in intensive care units — up two since the previous update.

Public health officials reported 6,789 new COVID-19 cases. Those cases were identified through 17,815 PCR tests Tuesday putting the seven-day test-positivity rate at just under 39 per cent.

There are 61,229 known active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta Wednesday.

The number of cases, as well as the test-positivity rate, are believed to be much higher, however.

The province is rationing PCR tests and provincial data does not include results for rapid tests.

Of Albertans aged 12 and older, 85.6 per cent have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, while 39.6 per cent of children aged five to 11 have received their first jab.

Of Alberta's entire population, including those not yet eligible for the vaccine, 73.2 per cent have had two doses.