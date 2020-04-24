Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Alberta about COVID-19

Many Albertans who follow the province's daily COVID-19 updates are likely wondering: are three consecutive days of lower numbers evidence of a trend?

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw has cautioned the public to remain vigilant about following public health orders and physical distancing guidelines, even as some aspects of society begin to reopen.

Hinshaw will provide the latest numbers at a news conference Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. You can watch it live here.

Here's what the case numbers looked like over the past week.

Tuesday, April 28, 154 new cases

Wednesday, April 29, 315 new cases

Thursday, April 30, 190 new cases

Friday, May 1, 218 new cases

Saturday, May 2, 97 new cases

Sunday, May 3, 96 new cases

Monday, May 4, 70 new cases

Over the past two months, Alberta has reported 104 deaths from COVID-19 and a total of 5,836 cases.