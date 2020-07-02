Dr. Deena Hinshaw to provide Alberta with latest COVID-19 update

The most carefully watched number in the province is now four days old.

That's how long it has been since Alberta Health publicly updated it's COVID-19 data.

The most recent information, published Friday, highlighted a continuing trend that has seen a sharp increase in active cases for more than a week.

On Thursday, July 16, Alberta had 854 active cases. By the end of Thursday, July 23, the most recent numbers showed the total had climbed to 1,341 — an increase of 487 cases in a single week.

The last time she updated Albertans, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, said she was "very concerned" by the trend and characterized the numbers as a "wake-up call" for every Albertan.

With the province well into Stage 2 of its relaunch, and with schools set to reopen in a few weeks, the question on many minds is, how many more cases did the province add on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Hinshaw is expected to provide those answers at a news conference set to begin Monday at 3:30 p.m. MT.

You can watch it here live.