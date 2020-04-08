Alberta reports 3 more deaths, 50 new cases of COVID-19

Three more people in Alberta died from COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, while the province reported 50 new cases.

That brings to total number of deaths in the province to 29 and the total number of cases to 1,423.

Of that total, 865 are considered active cases, as 519 Albertans have recovered from the illness.

That's down from 900 active cases on Tuesday.

The regional breakdown of the case numbers and deaths looks like this:

Calgary zone: 860 cases, 20 deaths

Edmonton zone: 368 cases, four deaths

North zone: 95 cases, four deaths

Central zone: 72 cases, one death

South zone: 26 cases

Unknown: 2 cases

As of Wednesday, 68,762 people have been tested for COVID-19.