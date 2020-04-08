Alberta reports 3 more deaths, 50 new cases of COVID-19
Three more people in Alberta died from COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, while the province reported 50 new cases.
Total number of cases in the province is 1,423, with 519 people listed as recovered
Three more people in Alberta died from COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, while the province reported 50 new cases.
That brings to total number of deaths in the province to 29 and the total number of cases to 1,423.
Of that total, 865 are considered active cases, as 519 Albertans have recovered from the illness.
That's down from 900 active cases on Tuesday.
The regional breakdown of the case numbers and deaths looks like this:
- Calgary zone: 860 cases, 20 deaths
- Edmonton zone: 368 cases, four deaths
- North zone: 95 cases, four deaths
- Central zone: 72 cases, one death
- South zone: 26 cases
- Unknown: 2 cases
As of Wednesday, 68,762 people have been tested for COVID-19.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.