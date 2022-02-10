Alberta reports 11 new COVID-19 deaths as ICU admissions see slight increase

The number of Albertans in hospital with COVID-19 dipped slightly Wednesday, but public health officials reported 11 more deaths.

The deaths occurred from Jan. 13 to Feb. 8. The men and women who died ranged in age from their 50s to 100s, according to Alberta Health.

Though there were 11 new deaths recorded, the total number of COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic started only increased to 3,686. This was because are previously reported death has since been determined to be non-COVID-related, said a health ministry spokesperson.

Meanwhile, there are slightly fewer patients in hospital with the illness. Provincial data shows there are 1,615 people in hospital, down eight from Tuesday's update.

Several more people have been admitted to intensive care, however. As of Wednesday, there are 135 ICU patients — six more than on Tuesday.

Public health officials have identified 1,684 new COVID-19 cases through 5,748 PCR tests. The test-positivity rate is 31.73 per cent.

There are now 26,896 known active cases in the province, but that only includes positive results from lab-confirmed PCR tests. The actual amount of virus in the community is expected to be higher.

As of Wednesday's update, about 75.1 of all Albertans — including those not eligible — have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine; 80.6 per cent of Albertans have had at least one dose.

About 34.1 per cent of the population has had three doses — though only adults and immunocompromised youths are eligible for a booster dose at this time.

On Tuesday, Kenney announced a three-step plan to lift all pandemic restrictions. That included ending the Restrictions Exemption Program, which stopped at midnight.

Mask mandates for schools are set to finish Monday and most restrictions are expected to be lifted March 1.