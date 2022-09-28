Alberta COVID-19 deaths up 33, hospitalizations jump by 137

Alberta's COVID-19 death toll climbed by more than 30, while hospitalizations spiked by nearly 140, provincial data shows.

Since the pandemic began, 4,905 Albertans have died from COVID-19 as of Monday, an increase of 33 from a week ago.

Meanwhile, 980 people are in hospital with the illness, including 39 intensive care unit patients. Last week, there were 843 hospital patients, including 26 in ICU.

The province's seven-day PCR test-positivity rate is 18.75 per cent, down slightly from 19.52 per cent last week.

During the latest reporting period, Sept. 20-26, public health officials confirmed 1,416 new COVID-19 cases through PCR testing, an increase of 222 from the previous week.

There may be more virus circulating in the community, however, as provincial data excludes positive rapid-test results and most Albertans are ineligible to receive a PCR test.

As of end-of-day Monday, 77.7 per cent of Alberta's population — including people who are ineligible — have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine; 82.1 per cent of Albertans have had at least one dose.

Of all Albertans, 39.5 per cent have received three doses.