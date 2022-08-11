Alberta COVID-19 deaths increase by 21, hospitalizations up 46

Alberta's total COVID-19 death toll has jumped by more than 20 and hospitalizations in the province are up by nearly 50 over the latest reporting week.

Provincial data shows 4,694 Albertans have died from COVID-19 as of Monday, an increase of 21 from a week ago.

There are 748 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 28 intensive care unit patients. The net number of ICU patients has not changed from a week ago, but hospitalizations increased by 46.

Alberta's seven-day PCR test-positivity rate increased to 23.73 per cent, up from 22.3 per cent a week ago.

Public health officials identified 1,808 new COVID-19 cases from Aug. 2 to 8. Last reporting week, 120 less cases were identified.

More virus is believed to be circulating in the community, as few people are eligible to get a PCR tests and provincial data excludes positive rapid test results.

As of Monday, 77.5 per cent of all Albertans, including those who are ineligible, have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine; 81.6 per cent of Albertans have received at least one dose — up 0.1 percentage points from a week ago.

Meanwhile, 38.8 per cent of the population has received three doses — an increase of 0.1 percentage points from a week ago.

Monkeypox vaccine appointments available: AHS

Adults meeting certain eligibility criteria can now book a monkeypox immunization appointment in nine cities, Alberta Health Services announced via news release Wednesday.

Alberta has provided Imvamune to close contacts of confirmed monkeypox cases since June 7, then expanded eligibility to certain individuals in Edmonton and Calgary last month, the release said.

Albertans aged 18 or older are eligible if they are a cisgender, transgender, non-binary or two-spirit person who self-identifies as gay, bisexual, or as a man having sex with other men and meet at least one of the following criteria:

Have contracted a sexually transmitted infection within the last six months.

Are planning to have sex with someone other than their monogamous partner, or have done so in the last 90 days.

Are planning to attend venues for sexual contact, such as bath houses or sex clubs, or have done so in the last 90 days.

Adults who have had sexual contacts fitting that description, as well as staff and volunteers at a place where sexual activities between such individuals may take place are also eligible, the news release said.

Eligible people can book appointments in:

Calgary.

Edmonton.

Edson.

Fort McMurray.

Grande Prairie.

Lethbridge.

Medicine Hat.

Red Deer.

St. Paul.

People must call Health Link at 1-866-301-2668 to review eligibility and book an appointment, the release said.

There are 16 confirmed monkeypox cases in Alberta as of 11 a.m. MT Wednesday, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada's website.