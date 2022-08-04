Alberta's COVID-19 death count up 8, hospitalizations jump by 53

Alberta's COVID-19 death count has increased by eight in the latest reporting week, while hospitalizations jumped by more than 50, provincial data shows.

The number of Albertans who have died since the pandemic began is now 4,673, up eight from a week ago.

As of Monday, 702 people were in hospital with COVID-19, including 28 intensive care unit patients. The previous week, 649 people were in hospital with the illness, including 26 in ICU.

The province's seven-day PCR test-positivity rate dropped by one percentage point to 22.3 per cent. The rate was 23.3 per cent a week ago.

Public health officials identified 1,688 new COVID-19 cases in the latest reporting week, July 26 to Aug. 1, which is 29 fewer than the previous week.

More virus is believed to be circulating through the province though, because few people are eligible to get a PCR test and provincial data excludes positive rapid test results.

Of all Albertans, including those ineligible, 77.5 per cent have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine — up 0.1 percentage points from a week ago — while 81.6 per cent of the population has received at least one dose.

Meanwhile, 38.7 per cent of Albertans have received three doses — an increase of 0.1 percentage points from a week ago.

As of Tuesday, parents and guardians with children from six months old to four years old in Alberta could book vaccination appointments for their kids.