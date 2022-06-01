51 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Alberta, hospitalizations dip below 1,000

Alberta Health officials say another 51 Albertans have died from COVID-19 in the latest reporting week, while the total number of people in hospital with the illness has dropped to levels not seen since mid-January.

Last week, Health Minister Jason Copping announced the provincial government would hold in-person COVID-19 updates every two weeks, but the province's data would continue to be updated weekly.

With 51 more deaths, Alberta's total COVID death count is now 4,558.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital dropped to 931, including 29 people in intensive care, as of end-of-day Tuesday — the fewest since Jan. 13, provincial data shows.

Last week there were 1,040 people in hospital with COVID, including 31 ICU patients.

Alberta's seven-day PCR test-positivity rate is down to 16.91 per cent; it was 17.52 per cent a week ago.

Public health officials identified 2,348 new cases from May 24 to 30, though there are more cases in the community because the data excludes positive rapid test results, and most people aren't eligible for a PCR test.

About 77 per cent of all Albertans, including those ineligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, have received two doses; 81.4 per cent of all Albertans have at least one dose.

Copping and Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, are expected to provide COVID-19 update next week.