13 more COVID-19 deaths, 90 more hospitalizations in Alberta

Ninety more Albertans are in hospital with COVID-19 than a week ago, while the number of intensive care unit admissions increased by four, provincial data shows.

As of Monday, 649 people were in hospital with COVID-19, including 26 in ICU. The week before, there were 559 people in hospital with the illness, including 23 ICU patients.

Meanwhile, public health officials identified 13 new COVID-19 deaths in the latest reporting week, July 19 to 25.

The total number of Albertans who have died since the pandemic began is now 4,665.

The province's seven-day PCR test-positivity rate has increased to 23.3 per cent, up about 0.9 percentage points from last week.

Public health officials identified 1,717 new COVID-19 cases in the latest reporting week — 26 more cases than the previous reporting week.

More virus is believed to be in the community, however, as few people are eligible for PCR testing per provincial rules, and the data excludes positive rapid test results.

Provincial data shows uptake of the initial series of COVID-19 vaccinations in Alberta has remained the same: 77.4 per cent of all Albertans, including those who are ineligible, have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine; 81.6 per cent have received at least one dose.

Meanwhile, 38.6 per cent of the total population has received three doses — an increase of 0.1 percentage points from a week ago.