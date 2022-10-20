Alberta COVID-19 deaths climb by 32 as hospitalizations continue to rise

Alberta's COVID-19 death toll climbed by 32 over the last reporting week, provincial data shows.

Since the pandemic began, 4,983 Albertans have died from COVID-19 as of Monday. The province will likely surpass total 5,000 COVID-related deaths next week.

Meanwhile, 56 more people are in hospital with COVID compared to the last update. There are 1,070 people in hospital including 33 in ICU.

Between Oct. 11-17, 1,387 cases were detected on PCR tests. The seven-day average for test positivity was about 18.45 per cent, down slightly from last week, which was 19.08 per cent.

There may be more virus circulating in the community, however, as provincial data excludes positive rapid-test results and most Albertans are ineligible to receive a PCR test.

As of end-of-day Monday, 77.8 per cent of Alberta's population have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine; 82.2 per cent of Albertans have had at least one dose.

Of all Albertans, 39.7 per cent have received three doses.