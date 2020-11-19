With 1,105 new COVID-19 cases, Alberta sets another single-day record
Across the province there were 10,382 actives cases, an increase of 325 from the day before.
Alberta set another COVID-19 record on Thursday with 1,105 new cases of the illness, the most ever reported in a single day.
It's only the second time Alberta has reported more than 1,000 cases in a single day. The first time that happened was less than a week ago, on Saturday, Nov. 14, when the province announced 1,026 cases.
Eight more people died from the disease, bringing the total to 451.
Hospitalizations were mostly unchanged, with 284 people now being treated in acute-care for COVID-19, with 61 of them in ICU beds.
The regional breakdown of active cases was:
- Edmonton zone: 4,388
- Calgary zone: 4,219
- North zone: 658
- South zone: 540
- Central zone: 508
- Unknown: 69
The eight people whose deaths were reported Thursday were:
- A man in his 30s from the Edmonton zone.
- A man in his 70s from the Edmonton zone.
- A man in his 70s from the Edmonton zone; his death is linked to the outbreak at Extendicare Eaux Claires.
- A man in his 70s from the Edmonton zone. This death is linked to an outbreak at Grey Nuns Community Hospital.
- A woman in her 80s from the Calgary zone; her death is linked to the outbreak at Agecare Skypointe.
- A man in his 80s from the Calgary zone; his death is linked to the outbreak at Sage Hill Retirement Residence.
- A man in his 80s from the Calgary zone; his death is linked to the outbreak at Wing Kei Care Centre.
- A woman in her 90s from the Calgary zone; her death is linked to the outbreak at Bow-Crest, Revera.
