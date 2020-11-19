With 1,105 new COVID-19 cases, Alberta sets another single-day record

Alberta set another COVID-19 record on Thursday with 1,105 new cases of the illness, the most ever reported in a single day.

It's only the second time Alberta has reported more than 1,000 cases in a single day. The first time that happened was less than a week ago, on Saturday, Nov. 14, when the province announced 1,026 cases.

Eight more people died from the disease, bringing the total to 451.

Across the province there were 10,382 actives cases, an increase of 325 from the day before.

Hospitalizations were mostly unchanged, with 284 people now being treated in acute-care for COVID-19, with 61 of them in ICU beds.

The regional breakdown of active cases was:

Edmonton zone: 4,388

Calgary zone: 4,219

North zone: 658

South zone: 540

Central zone: 508

Unknown: 69

The eight people whose deaths were reported Thursday were: