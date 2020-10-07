Despite record COVID-19 numbers, Alberta will not impose restrictions, premier says

Despite record numbers of COVID-19 cases, the Alberta government has no plans to impose "indiscriminate" restrictions that would shut down the hospitality industry, says Premier Jason Kenney.

The premier, who is self-isolating at home after a minister in his government tested positive on Wednesday, said Alberta has so far accomplished its primary goal of protecting lives while ensuring the health-care system is not overwhelmed.

Alberta's COVID-19 pandemic has been consistently breaking records this month.

On Oct. 1, the province reported 140 new cases of the illness, and the total number of active cases was 1,546

Less than three weeks later, on Oct. 20, the province registered a record 406 new cases, and active cases had more than doubled to a record 3,372.

But Kenney said Thursday the province has been "very successful" at maintaining the least-stringent public restrictions while still managing to have some of the best results in the Western world.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will update pandemic

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, will provide her latest pandemic update at a 3:30 p.m. news conference Thursday.

You can watch it here live.

The premier was scheduled to make a speech in the legislature on Wednesday about the pandemic. But that same afternoon, Municipal Affairs Minister Tracy Allard announced she had tested positive for the illness. Kenney said he was told about Allard's positive test after question period and quickly left and went home to self-isolate.

Transportation Minister Ric McIver, along with United Conservative Party MLAs Angela Pitt, Peter Guthrie and Nathan Neudorf were also self-isolating because they had interactions with Allard.

Kenney said the government is "obviously concerned" about the growing number of active cases in the province. He said until recent weeks Alberta had case numbers that were lower than other large provinces, all 50 U.S. states and all European countries.

"We have done very well against international metrics and against our own modelling, and in protecting the capacity of the health-care system," he said.

"I think it's also important to acknowledge that the virus is here to stay, and unless or until there is widespread immunity either through natural infection or through the widespread use of a vaccine, we have to cope with it and we have to carry on with life."

'We cannot shut down our lives'

"Our primary goal here is to prevent the health-care system from being overwhelmed. We cannot eliminate the risk, we have to manage the risk."

The government must take into account the broader picture, he said, which includes protecting physical health, but also mental and emotion health and social and economic health, because they are all linked.

"We cannot shut down our lives," he said. "And our twin goal is protecting both lives and livelihoods.

"The leader of the Opposition the other day suggested we should start to impose restrictions on the hospitality sector. That wasn't based on data, that was based on politics. Fewer than three per cent of the traceable COVID-19 cases in Alberta have been because of spread in restaurants and pubs."

Polling suggests there is less support for "lockdown-style policies" in Alberta than in other jurisdictions, he said.

"And I think intuition of Albertans who are skeptical about lockdowns is pretty correct."

"When it comes to any future restrictions they will be limited, discrete, targeted,and based on data not on indiscriminate policies that shut down and impair entire segments of our economy."