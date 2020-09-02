Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Alberta with latest on CIVID-19 pandemic
Case numbers for Friday, Saturday and Sunday expected to be released today
As the province enters its first full week with students back in school, people will be watching closely to see what the COVID-19 case numbers looked like over the weekend.
The most recent update released on Friday reported 111 new cases, one additional death and a total of 1,444 active cases across the province. But all those were numbers for Thursday.
The case numbers for Friday, Saturday and Sunday are expected to be released today when Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, provides another update.
Her new conference is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. Monday.
On Friday, Hinshaw said 29 Alberta schools had reported COVID-19 cases, with a total of 32 cases.
"These schools are not a risk to their communities, and those still attending are not at greater risk of exposure," she said. "Anyone potentially exposed has been contacted and is self-isolating."
Outbreaks in schools are declared whenever there are two or more cases in a single school.
On Sunday, new school outbreaks were reported by school officials at Ross Sheppard High School in Edmonton, Lester B. Pearson High School in Calgary and at Auburn Bay School, a K-4 school in Calgary.
Three other Alberta schools reported outbreaks last week.
