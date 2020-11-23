Alberta awaits Dr. Hinshaw's COVID-19 update; NDP demands immediate 'lockdown' measures

With COVID-19 cases setting new records on a daily basis, the Alberta Opposition is demanding the provincial government bring in mandatory measures to slow the spread of the virus.

Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, is expected to give an update on the pandemic at 2 p.m. Monday.

"We are definitely in a crisis situation," Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley told CBC Radio's Edmonton AM on Monday. "I think we've lost control of the virus.

"What we do need is for the government to step up and to engage with Albertans. And we haven't seen that."

For the past four days, Alberta has seen 5,180 new cases, with each consecutive day setting a new record: 1,105 on Thursday, 1,155 on Friday, 1,336 on Saturday and 1,584 on Sunday.

Notably, the number of new cases on Sunday outstripped those announced in Quebec and Ontario, which have populations two and 3.5 times larger than Alberta.

As of the Sunday update, Alberta has 12,195 active cases. There are 319 people in hospital, of which 60 are in intensive care beds.

There have been 471 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The NDP is seeking an emergency debate, to be held Monday afternoon, to address "the record case counts of COVID-19 seen over the weekend, the lack of information being provided to the public and the lack of action — or even public accountability — from Premier Jason Kenney," the party said in a Sunday news release.

But Notley said there needs to be more than talk.

"We need to be taking pretty stringent steps at this point, now, to bend the curve. We need to be looking at targeted lockdowns and targeted restrictions in order to reduce the rate at which the virus spreads," she said.

NDP Leader Rachel Notley is calling for emergency debate, to be held Monday afternoon, to address "the record case counts of COVID-19 seen over the weekend, the lack of information being provided to the public and the lack of action — or even public accountability — from Premier Jason Kenny." (Dave Bajer/CBC )

She couldn't be more specific about the types of measures, noting that would require access to data about the spread of the coronavirus.

That said, mandatory masks and limitations on places where people congregate would be obvious starting points, Notley told CBC.

"For heaven's sakes, we're the only province in the country that doesn't have a mandatory mask bylaw. We have members of the UCP caucus literally saying, claiming, that masks increase the spread of the virus. I mean, they're on a completely different planet," she said.

In Alberta, mask bylaws are the decision of municipal governments. Both Calgary and Edmonton have had mask bylaws in place since Aug. 1.

Edmonton's bylaw was extended last week so that it will remain in effect until December 2021.

Notley noted that any lockdowns would have a serious impact on businesses, especially smaller ones, and said it is important to bring in measures to ensure their economic health.

"Unfortunately, our premier and his caucus have been framing this decision-making process through the lens of saying you either protect the economy or you protect health," she said.

"Now we're in the situation where Alberta is by far and away the worst province in the country and the numbers are growing so quickly that we're going to have to make greater sacrifices in order to get the crisis under control."