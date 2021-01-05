Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Alberta with latest on COVID-19 pandemic

Active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta have increased by more than 1,100 over the past week.

After peaking at more than 20,000 cases in mid-December, that number declined steadily for more than two months.

On Feb. 10, the total dropped below 5,000 active cases and stayed under that level for five weeks.

Then on March 16, the trend changed and the province reported 5,091 cases. Since then, active cases reported each day were:

March 17, 5,258 active cases.

March 18, 5,589 active cases.

March 19, 5,776 active cases.

March 20, 6,127 active cases.

March 21, 6,335 active cases.

March 22, 6,231 active cases.

(The total reported on Tuesday, like always, was for previous 24 hours.)

The province set a single-day record on Tuesday by reporting 197 new cases of more contagious variants of the coronavirus.

Of those, 195 were cases of the B117 variant first identified in the United Kingdom. The other two cases were the P1 variant first detected in Brazil.

Alberta has also detected 18 cases of a variant first identified in South Africa.

The province had 1,127 active variant cases on Tuesday, slightly more than 18 per cent of the total active cases.

The spread of the variants and the increasing case numbers were noted Monday when the province announced it will not proceed with Step 3 of its reopening plan.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, will update the province about COVID-19 pandemic again on Wednesday at a news conference scheduled to being at 3:30 p.m.

You can watch it here live.

In Tuesday's update, Alberta reported 465 new cases of COVID-19, and three more deaths.

Alberta hospitals were treating 290 patients for the illness, including 52 in intensive-care beds.