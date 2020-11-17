Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update COVID-19 numbers, move to Step 3

Alberta's chief medical officer of health will update Albertans on the province's response to COVID-19 on Monday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw's news conference is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. You can watch it here live.

Before the news conference, a cabinet committee of the provincial government is scheduled to meet to decide whether to further ease public health restrictions.

The key metric in the province's reopening plan is the hospitalization rate, which has been rising since the province moved to Step 2 in early March.

According to the provincial plan, to move to Step 3 there must be fewer than 300 people in hospital, and that total must be dropping.

On March 3, there were 207 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, while on Sunday there were 282.

The number of new COVID-19 cases per day in Alberta has also climbed to more than 500 each day since the middle of last week.

The number of active cases is also rising sharply, reaching 5,971 Sunday — an increase of 353 from the day before.

Step 3 would include opening entertainment venues such as movie theatres and casinos, and would also allow adults to play team sports.

Currently, retailers, restaurants, youth sports, and in-person worship services are open with capacity restrictions, but indoor gatherings remain banned and outdoor get-togethers are capped at 10 people.