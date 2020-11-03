Dr. Deena Hinshaw will update Albertans on COVID-19 as cases surge

The province's chief medical officer of health will update Albertans about COVID-19 on Monday, following a weekend where the daily count of new cases averaged more than 1,000 and active cases drew closer to 10,000.

Another weekend milestone: Deaths in Alberta attributed to COVID-19 surpassed 400.

At the same time, the number of people in hospital with the disease continues to set records daily, with 262 patients in care as of Sunday, 58 of them in ICU.

Last Thursday, Premier Jason Kenney introduced a two-week suspension of recreational team sports and other indoor group activities and shortened the hours bars and restaurants can serve alcohol. He warned that harsher measures would be coming if the numbers didn't flatten out.

Since then, the province has seen 2,927 new cases.

There are a total of 9,618 active cases in the province, with the number of deaths due to COVID-19 at 407.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will speak to Albertans at 3:30 p.m. You can watch the news conference here live.