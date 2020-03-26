Albertans await latest COVID-19 update from chief medical officer of health

For three weeks now, Albertans have been anxiously watching numbers that rose slowly at first, then more rapidly.

The province reported its first case of COVID-19 exactly three weeks ago, on March 5.

A week later, on March 12, the total reached 23 cases.

Another week passed, and the total hit 146.

In the six days since then, the number of cases of COVID-19 has climbed to 419.

On Thursday afternoon, the province's chief medical officer of health will update those numbers yet again.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw has become a daily presence in the lives of thousands of Albertans, her news conferences livestreamed across the province as she gives updates about the spread of coronavirus and outlines the latest measures taken to try to slow that spread.

Two people in Alberta have died from COVID-19. Twenty people are now in hospital with the illness, including eight in intensive-care units. The province has seen outbreaks in nursing homes and at a group home for people with developmental disabilities.