Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Alberta with latest on COVID-19 pandemic
Active cases in the province peaked on Dec. 13 and have steadily declined since
Active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta are now half what they were in mid-December.
And while the number of people in hospital has declined slightly, that metric has lagged well behind.
On Dec. 13, active cases peaked at 21,178. Since then, that number has slowly and steadily declined. The latest update, released Wednesday, reported 10,565 cases.
But even as total cases began to drop, hospitalizations continued to rise for more than two weeks. That number peaked on Dec. 30, when there were 941 people being treated in hospitals for the illness, including 145 in ICU beds.
Two weeks later, the latest update reported 744 people in hospital, including 124 in ICU.
Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, will provide another update on Thursday at a news conference scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.
You can watch it here live.
