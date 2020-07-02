1,193 cases and counting: Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Alberta on COVID-19

Alberta reported two more COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday and 141 new cases of the illness.

The latest update from Alberta Health shows the province has reported 509 new cases over the past four days.

"We should all be very concerned about the recent rise in active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Alberta," Premier Jason Kenney said Tuesday at a news conference, moments before he announced that 750,000 K-12 students will be heading back to school at the end of the summer.

Kenney said Albertans have made "countless sacrifices" to slow the spread of coronavirus and protect the people who are most vulnerable.

"But it looks like some folks are no longer observing the public health guidelines," Kenney said.

"Maybe that's because some people have just become tired of this whole thing, and we could all understand that. Or some believe that the threat of COVID-19 is exaggerated. Maybe some young healthy people aren't worried about getting sick themselves.

"But whatever the reasons, the results are troubling. And so today, I plead with Albertans not to give up on the progress that we've made. The last thing we want to have to do is reimpose damaging restrictions on our economy and our freedoms.

The COVID-19 pandemic likely won't be over for months, the premier said.

"So let me be blunt. If you think you can socialize with large groups of people in close quarters, knock it off. If you're young and healthy, remember you could still carry and transmit the virus that ends up killing someone who is old or vulnerable."

Kenney urged people to "get back to the basics," washing or sanitizing their hands frequently, staying home if they're sick, maintaining two metres of physical distance whenever possible, and wearing masks where that's not possible.

"We're not expecting perfection. Probably no one is going to follow all of these guidelines all of the time. But let's just do our best to show care for others. That's the Alberta way."

Most active cases in months

The most recent reported deaths were a woman in her 80s in the Calgary zone and a woman in her 70s, whose death was linked to an outbreak at the Good Samaritan Southgate Care Centre in Edmonton.

Tuesday's update showed the province had 1,193 active cases of COVID-19, the highest total seen in more than two months.

Kenney was joined at the podium by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, and Education Minister Adriana LaGrange, who offered details about the province's plan to return to in-school classes for the 2020-21 school year.

Since the start of the pandemic in March, Alberta laboratories have conducted 598,317 tests, a rate of more than 115,000 tests per one million population.

Among Canadian provinces, only Ontario (with 125,317 tests per million) has conducted more tests per capita, according to Government of Canada epidemiology update released Monday.