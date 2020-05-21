Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Alberta on COVID-19

It has been two months since Alberta's daily number of new COVID-19 cases has been consistently this low.

The province reported only 19 new cases on Wednesday, the lowest daily number since mid-March.

That follows a string of days with fewer than 75 new cases reported.

Tuesday, May 19, 33 new cases

Monday, May 18, 39 new cases

Sunday, May 17, 57 new cases

Saturday, May 16, 72 new cases

Friday, May 15, 58 new cases

Thursday, May 14, 50 new cases

On Wednesday, the total number of active cases in the province dipped below 1,000, with 970 reported. That total has also steadily declined over the past week.

Tuesday, May 19, 1,004 total active cases

Monday, May 18, 1,064 total active cases

Sunday, May 17, 1,084 total active cases

Saturday, May 16, 1,073 total active cases

Friday, May 15, 1,131 total active cases

Thursday, May 14, 1,211 total active cases

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, will update the numbers on Thursday at a news conference.

The livestream is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. You can watch it here.

The total number of deaths in Alberta as of Wednesday was 128, unchanged from the day before.

A total of 58 people were in hospital being treated for the illness, with seven of them in ICU beds.

In all, 203,397 people in Alberta have been tested for COVID-19.