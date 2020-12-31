Alberta reports estimated 1,200 new cases of COVID-19

Alberta reported an estimated 1,200 new cases of COVID-19 on the second last day of 2020.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw posted a "preliminary" update Thursday morning on Twitter, and said another like it will be shared on Jan. 1. That update will give estimated case numbers for the final day of the year.

The province's chief medical officer of health said the latest numbers show laboratories conducted 16,900 tests and reported a positivity rate of about seven per cent.

She said hospitalizations were "increasing" while intensive-care bed usage was "stable," but did not give numbers.

A more complete update posted Wednesday on the Alberta Health website said 921 patients were being treated in hospitals for the illness, including 152 in ICU beds

Alberta's total case count topped 100,000 on Wednesday as the province reported 18 more deaths.

There were 1,287 new cases confirmed on Dec. 29, according the update posted on the website.

There were 14,555 active cases in the province. That total has been slowly declining since Dec. 13, when the number peaked at 21,112.

Albertans were told before the holidays to expect similar Twitter updates each day until Jan. 3.

On Jan. 4, the province is expected to post more complete updates online.

Hinshaw is scheduled to hold her next news conference on Tuesday, Jan. 5.