Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Alberta on COVID-19 pandemic
Active COVID-19 cases in Alberta are up almost 400 over the past week.
Latest update scheduled to be released at 3:30 p.m. MT news conference
An Alberta Health update released on July 16 reported 854 active cases. The most recent update, released Wednesday, reported 1,251 cases — an increase of 397.
Earlier this week, both the premier and the province's top doctor called the case numbers "concerning," even as the province announced that classes will resume in schools across Alberta for the 2020-21 school year.
Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, will provide another update on Thursday.
The news conference is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. MT.
You can watch it here live.
