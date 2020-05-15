Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Alberta with latest on COVID-19

Alberta reported 87 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, and as of Sunday there were 422 active cases in the province.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the chief medical officer of health, will provide the latest update at a news conference Monday afternoon.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.

The province moved into Stage 2 of its relaunch plan on Friday, allowing more businesses to reopen.

More than 339,000 tests for COVID-19 have now been completed in the province.

The regional breakdown of cases on Sunday was: