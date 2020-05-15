Skip to Main Content
Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Alberta with latest on COVID-19
Edmonton·Live

Alberta reported 87 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, and as of Sunday there were 422 active cases in the province.

Province moved into Stage 2 of its relaunch plan on Friday, allowing more businesses to reopen

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the chief medical officer of health, will provide the latest update at a news conference Monday afternoon.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.

The province moved into Stage 2 of its relaunch plan on Friday, allowing more businesses to reopen.

More than 339,000 tests for COVID-19 have now been completed in the province.

The regional breakdown of cases on Sunday was:

  • Calgary zone: 204 active cases, 4,770 recovered.
  • Edmonton zone: 169 active cases, 526 recovered.
  • South zone: 22 active cases, 1,244 recovered.
  • North zone: 22 active cases, 225 recovered.
  • Central zone: 3 active cases, 85 recovered.
  • Unknown: 2 active case, 11 recovered.
