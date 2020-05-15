Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Alberta on latest COVID-19 situation

Alberta began offering voluntary COVID-19 testing on Monday to asymptomatic staff and residents in long-term care and some designated supportive-living facilities.

About 27,000 residents and 44,000 staff in those facilities can now be tested if they choose, even if they are without symptoms, Alberta Health said in a news release.

"More testing for this most vulnerable population group will improve our ability to detect cases early, prevent possible outbreaks and keep people safe," the news release said.

Nursing homes and continuing-care centres have been particularly hard hit by COVID-19 outbreaks.

As of Monday, 135 people in Alberta had died from the respiratory illness; 101 of them were residents of seniors facilities.

There were 69 active cases of COVID-19 in continuing-care facilities on Monday, with 640 residents listed as recovered.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, will provide her latest update on the situation Monday at a virtual news conference set to begin at 3:30 p.m. MT

You can watch it here live.

Alberta reported 42 new cases on Sunday. There were 801 active cases in the province.

The regional breakdown of cases as of Monday was:

Calgary zone, 629 active cases;

South zone, 92 active cases;

Edmonton zone, 55 active cases;

North zone, 20 active cases;

Central zone, three active cases;

For two active cases the zones had yet to be confirmed.

The province's hospitalization rate remains low, with 46 people in hospital, six of them in intensive-care beds.

More than 5,900 Albertans have now recovered from COVID-19.