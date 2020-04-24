With relaunch underway, Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update province on COVID-19

With Stage 1 of Alberta's relaunch plan underway, COVID-19 restrictions that have been in place for many weeks are being lifted and life is beginning to return to whatever will take the place of used to be called normal.

The doors of many businesses across Alberta are reopening, though some restrictions remain in place in Calgary and Brooks.

In Stage 1, retail stores, hair salons, museums, daycares and day camps are allowed to open, with restrictions, and people can dine in restaurants and cafes, with seating limited to 50 per cent capacity.

Premier Jason Kenney announced the start of Stage 1 on Wednesday, but reminded the public to continue to follow public health orders and physical distancing guidelines.

All Albertans, he said, are responsible for managing their own risks. While government can provide rules and guidance, it's up to the public to follow those rules and protect themselves, their families and the wider community.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, will hold a news conference Thursday at 3:30 to provide an update about how the first day of the relaunch.

You can watch the livestream here.

As of Wednesday, 120 people had died from COVID-19 in the province, while 70 people were in hospital, 11 of them in intensive care.

More than 5,000 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19. The number of active cases sits at 1,211.