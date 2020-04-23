Alberta's chief medical officer of health provides latest on COVID-19 pandemic

As the number of COVID-19 cases in Alberta continues its downward trend, the province is inching closer to opening parts of the economy considered nonessential.

On Monday, the province released a new online tool to help prepare businesses that could be allowed to reopen as early as Thursday.

The guidelines are aimed at businesses eligible for the Stage 1 relaunch and include restaurants, retail stores, daycares, hair salons and barbershops, and places of worship.

The final decision on whether to move to Stage 1 has not yet been made, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, said Monday.

Hinshaw reported only 47 new cases of COVID-19 in the province Monday.

There are currently 1,524 active cases in Alberta, while 4,659 people have recovered and 117 have died from to the disease.

Hinshaw will hold a news conference Tuesday at her regular time of 3:30 p.m. It will be livestreamed by CBC here.