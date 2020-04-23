Skip to Main Content
Alberta's chief medical officer of health provides latest on COVID-19 pandemic
Edmonton

As the number of COVID-19 cases in Alberta continues its downward trend, the province is inching closer to opening parts of the economy considered nonessential. 

Dr. Deena Hinshaw updates latest numbers and response to continuing crisis at 3:30 p.m. MT

CBC News ·
On Monday, the province released a new online tool to help prepare businesses that could be allowed to reopen as early as Thursday. 

The guidelines are aimed at businesses eligible for the Stage 1 relaunch and include restaurants, retail stores, daycares, hair salons and barbershops, and places of worship.

The final decision on whether to move to Stage 1 has not yet been made, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, said Monday.

Hinshaw reported only 47 new cases of COVID-19 in the province Monday.

There are currently 1,524 active cases in Alberta, while 4,659 people have recovered and 117 have died from to the disease.

Hinshaw will hold a news conference Tuesday at her regular time of 3:30 p.m. It will be livestreamed by CBC here.

