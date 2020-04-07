Alberta premier to outline plans for staged relaunch at COVID-19 news conference

Premier Jason Kenney will detail his government's plan for a staged relaunch of the Alberta economy at a news conference on Thursday.

Kenney will share the podium with Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw, who will provide the latest update on COVID-19.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. MT. You can watch it here.

In the eight weeks since Alberta reported its first case, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed almost everything.

As of Thursday, there were 5,165 cases in the province, with 1,953 people listed as having recovered.

So far, 87 people have died from the illness caused by the coronavirus.

There are currently 86 people in hospital, 22 of them being cared for in intensive care units.

Calgary has been hit hardest. The regional breakdown of cases looks like this:

Calgary zone, 3,520 cases, 57 deaths

South zone, 833 cases, four deaths

Edmonton zone, 489 cases, 11 deaths

North zone, 205 cases, 14 deaths

Central zone, 84 cases, one death

There are 34 cases in zones yet to be confirmed

Since testing began in early March, 136,511 people have been tested for COVID-19.