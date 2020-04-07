Skip to Main Content
Alberta premier to outline plans for staged relaunch at COVID-19 news conference
Premier Jason Kenney will detail his government's plan for a staged relaunch of the economy at a news conference on Thursday.

Provincial officials, including Dr. Deena Hinshaw, give the latest information on the pandemic in Alberta. Premier Jason Kenney will also provide information on Alberta's relaunch strategy. 0:00

Kenney will share the podium with Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw, who will provide the latest update on COVID-19.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. MT. You can watch it here.

In the eight weeks since Alberta reported its first case, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed almost everything.

As of Thursday, there were 5,165 cases in the province, with 1,953 people listed as having recovered.

So far, 87 people have died from the illness caused by the coronavirus.

There are currently 86 people in hospital, 22 of them being cared for in intensive care units.

Calgary has been hit hardest. The regional breakdown of cases looks like this:

  • Calgary zone, 3,520 cases, 57 deaths
  • South zone, 833 cases, four deaths
  • Edmonton zone, 489  cases, 11 deaths
  • North zone, 205 cases, 14 deaths
  • Central zone, 84 cases, one death
  • There are 34 cases in zones yet to be confirmed

Since testing began in early March, 136,511 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney will unveil his government's plan Thursday for a staged relaunch of the Alberta economy. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)
