Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health to give latest COVID-19 update

On a weekend when Alberta reported more than 400 new cases of COVID-19, much of the news centred on government supplies of personal protective equipment.

Alberta Health Services said it will create a focus group to review and advise on personal protective equipment it is buying as health-care workers express concern about the quality of new masks obtained from a manufacturer based in China.

Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, will update the province's battle against COVID-19 at a news conference on Monday at 3:30 p.m. You can watch the livestream here.

Hinshaw will be joined at the podium by Jitendra Prasad, chief program officer for contracting, procurement and supply management with AHS.

As of Sunday, Alberta had reported 55 deaths and 2,803 confirmed cases of COVID-19.