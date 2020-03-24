Chief medical officer of health to update Albertans about COVID-19

Six weeks into Alberta's battle against novel coronavirus, with much of the province having ground to a halt, the chief medical officer of health is thinking about what might come next.

On Tuesday, Dr. Deena Hinshaw reiterated the vital importance of widespread testing to track the illness and isolating people with COVID-19, which has sickened almost 1,900 and killed four dozen.

More than 82,000 tests for COVID-19 had been conducted in Alberta since the first case was reported on March 5.

More tests will give health officials better data to work with when making plans for the coming days and weeks.

"Now that we've been able to significantly expand testing to provide more robust data," Hinshaw said Tuesday at a news conference, "I hope to provide some more structured timelines soon to the emergency management co-ordination committee of cabinet, for them to consider next steps going forward."

More than 900 people have now recovered from the illness.

On Wednesday, Hinshaw will again update the province with the latest numbers.

