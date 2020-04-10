Albertans heading into long weekend await latest COVID-19 update

Heading into the long weekend, Alberta's chief medical officer of health will give her latest update Friday about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. to provide the most recent numbers and any additional advice she has for residents across the province.

You can watch it live here.

As of Thursday, 32 people in Alberta had died from COVID-19, and the total number of cases was 1,451.

There were 827 active cases in the province, down from 875 on Wednesday. In all, 592 people had recovered from the illness.

Nursing homes have been hit hard, with 151 cases of COVID-19 infecting staff and residents at care centres.

As of Thursday, 192 cases in the province are thought to have involved community transmission.

"This weekend and the weeks ahead will be a difficult test for all of us who normally come together to celebrate the holidays," Hinshaw said at her Thursday news conference.

"To protect ourselves, our family, and those in our community, we must remain apart during these religious holidays."

After Friday, Hinshaw's next COVID-19 update is scheduled for Monday, the government said in a media advisory.

However, statistics and situational reports will be provided online on Saturday and Sunday.

More information for Albertans is available at the government's COVID-19 portal.