Dr. Deena Hinshaw to give latest numbers on Alberta's COVID-19 outbreak

More than a month has passed since the coronavirus was first detected in Alberta, and people have become accustomed to being bombarded by numbers.

Each number represents someone special, a mother or father, a son or daughter, a grandparent.

That's one message the province's chief medical officer of health has consistently tried to bring home to Albertans during her news conferences, which have become required watching.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will give her latest update Thursday at 3:30 p.m. MT.

So far, 29 people have died from COVID-19 in the province, and testing has detected 1,423 cases.

This week, the province released modelling projections outlined possible scenarios from what might happen over the coming weeks.

Under the scenario health officials think is most likely, with the peak of the outbreak expected in May, Alberta could see as many as 800,000 confirmed and suspected infections and from 400 to 3,100 deaths by the end of the summer.

Under what is called the "elevated scenario," the model projections that could be as many as one million infections and between 500 and 6,600 deaths.

Another point Hinshaw has made over and again is that models are only projections, and that containing the spread of the virus depends on the actions of everyone in its path.