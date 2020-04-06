One more death, 98 new cases of COVID-19 in Alberta

One more person has died of COVID-19 in Alberta and 98 new cases of the illness have been reported.

That brings the total number of cases on the province so far to 1,348 and deaths to 24.

As of Monday, 40 people were in hospital with the respiratory illness, including 16 patients in intensive-care beds.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, is giving her latest update at a news conference in Edmonton.

The regional breakdown of cases, as of Sunday, was:

Calgary zone : 774 cases, 14 deaths.

: 774 cases, 14 deaths. Edmonton zone : 309 cases, 4 deaths.

: 309 cases, 4 deaths. Central zone : 67 cases, 1 death.

: 67 cases, 1 death. North zone : 77 cases, 4 deaths.

: 77 cases, 4 deaths. South zone : 20 cases.

: 20 cases. Unknown: 3 cases.

A total of 279 people in Alberta had recovered from the illness by Sunday.