Alberta COVID-19 cases continue to climb with latest update due Monday

Public health officials believe one COVID-19 case in every 11 reported in Alberta was transmitted from person to person within the province.

Over the weekend, 119 new cases were reported, bringing the total to 661.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, is scheduled to provide her latest update on Monday at 4:30 p.m. MT.

On Sunday, an 80-year-old woman from the Calgary zone died from the illness, the third recorded death from COVID-19 in Alberta.

Forty-one people have been hospitalized with the illness, with 14 admitted to intensive care units.

Seventy-three people are now listed as recovered.