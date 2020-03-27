Albertans await latest COVID-19 update, prepare for another weekend of social isolation

Albertans are preparing to enter another weekend of self-isolation after seeing the number of COVID-19 cases in the province rise sharply in recent days.

A week ago today, the provincial total was at 195 cases. It has more than doubled since, adding:

31 new cases on Saturday;

33 on Sunday;

42 on Monday;

57 on Tuesday;

61 on Wednesday, and;

67 on Thursday, bringing the total to 486.

Of that total, 33 cases are thought to have been transmitted within the province, and it is that number health officials are watching closely.

On Friday, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, will give her latest update at a news conference in Edmonton.

The news conference will be livestreamed here starting at 3:30 p.m. MT.

Hinshaw cautioned during her update on Thursday that those 33 cases of community transmission may represent what she called "the tip of the iceberg."

Health officials know there are more cases that have not been detected, people who have contracted the virus and may not know it and therefore may continue to spread it.

As of Thursday, two people had died from the illness and 21 people were hospitalized, including 10 in intensive care units.