The latest numbers: Alberta's chief medical officer of health to provide COVID-19 update

It's become a daily ritual for many Albertans: tuning in to watch or listen to the latest update about the spread of coronavirus in the province.

Thousands of people who seem to think of little else have learned the meanings over the past weeks of terms like "social distancing" and "community transmission" and "flattening the curve."

At 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, the province's chief medical officer of health will once again tell Albertans how many new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the past 24 hours.

On Tuesday, Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported 23 new cases, bringing the total to 97, with five people in hospital, two of them in ICU beds.

Daycares, schools, colleges and universities and most other public facilities are closed, and public gatherings have been limited to no more than 50 people — all in an effort to limit community transmission of the virus as the province, and jurisdictions around the world, work to flatten and curve of new cases.