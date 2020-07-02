Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Alberta with latest on COVID-19

As a new week begins, Albertans brace for another update about COVID-19 in the province.

One question on everyone's mind is: Are the daily case numbers up or down?

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, will provide the answer at a news conference scheduled for 3:30 p.m. MT.

You can watch it here live.

Many will also be wondering if the 134 new cases reported by the end of day on Thursday were an anomaly or the beginning of a new upward trend.

The number, released Friday on the Alberta government website, was a sudden spike after straight days of lower numbers, where new cases ranged between 56 and 97.

Then boom, 134 cases, the highest single-day total in more than two weeks.

As of Friday's update, there were 1,125 active cases in Alberta, and a total of 208 people who have died from the illness.

By Friday, provincial labs had tested more than 613,000 people, about one in seven Albertans.

Alberta Health Services has said it plans to turn to the private sector to help double testing capacity, with daily tests expected to exceed 20,000 by September, when students return to school.

Meanwhile, one new death was announced on Monday at Edmonton's Good Samaritan Southgate Care Centre, site of the deadliest outbreak in Alberta. There have now been 26 deaths and 113 cases of COVID-19 at the south-side facility since mid-June.