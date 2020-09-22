Alberta reports 1,565 active COVID-19 cases as death toll reaches 258

Alberta reported two more COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday and 150 new cases of the respiratory illness.

Across the province there were 1,565 active cases, an increase of 106 from the day before.

The regional breakdown of active cases was:

Edmonton zone: 820, up 73 from the day before.

Calgary zone: 485, up 23 from the day before.

North zone: 188, up seven from the day before.

South zone: 41, down four from the day before.

Central zone: 24, up four from the day before.

Unknown: seven, up three from the day before.

The most recent deaths reported were a man in his 90s from the Edmonton zone, who was not in continuing care, and a man in his 80s from the Calgary zone, linked to the outbreak at Wentworth Manor.

COVID-19 has now killed 258 people in the province since the beginning of the pandemic in early March.

Hospitalization numbers remained unchanged from the previous day, with 51 people being treated in hospital, nine of them in ICU beds.

Highlands School in Edmonton joined Vimy Ridge in Edmonton and St. Wilfrid in Calgary on the watch list, meaning those schools have outbreaks of five or more cases.

New outbreaks of two to four cases were reported at four Edmonton schools — Holy Trinity, Austin O'Brien, Parkview School and Ecole Pere-Lacombe — and at Holy Trinity High School in Fort McMurray.

There are now outbreaks of two to four cases at 22 Alberta schools.