Alberta reports three more deaths, 85 new cases of COVID-19

Three more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Alberta on Tuesday, along with 85 new cases of the illness.

The three most recent deaths, including one at Edmonton's Good Samaritan Southgate Care Centre, bring the province's total to 216, according to an update posted Tuesday by Alberta Health.

The south-side care home has now reported 28 deaths since mid-June.

The latest numbers represent cases counted until the end of day Monday. There now have been 11,772 people in Alberta diagnosed with COVID-19, of which 10,552 people have recovered.

Sixty-two patients were being treated for the illness in Alberta hospitals on Monday, including 14 people in ICU beds.

As of Monday there were 1,004 active cases in the province, a decrease of 86 from the day before.

The latest regional breakdown of active cases was:

Edmonton zone: 401 cases, up 13 from the day before

Calgary zone: 322 cases, down 43 from the day before

Central zone: 99 cases, down 58 from the day before

North zone: 121 cases, up eight from the day before

South zone: 57 cases, down four from the day before

Unknown zone: four cases, up one from the day before

The province conducted 7,057 tests over the past 24 hours.