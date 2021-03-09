Alberta reports 6 more deaths, 255 new cases of COVID-19

Alberta reported six more COVID-19 deaths and 255 new cases on Tuesday as the government issued a reminder that the next group of eligible Albertans will be able to start booking COVID-19 immunizations Wednesday morning.

The two groups eligible to receive the Covishield/AstraZeneca vaccine are Albertans born in 1957 and all First Nations, Métis and Inuit people born in 1972.

People in those cohorts can book immunization appointments starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Albertans born in 1957 will be able to book appointments by using the AHS online booking tool or by calling Health Link at 811.

First Nations, Métis and Inuit people born in 1972 will be able to book appointments only by calling 811.

Covishield, produced by the Serum Institute of India, was recently approved by Health Canada and is considered equivalent to AstraZeneca, Alberta Health Services said in a news release Tuesday.

Depending on vaccine supply, Albertans born between 1958 and 1971 will be offered the chance to book in the coming days, with the rollout expanding by one birth year at a time.

Alberta Health is recommending Covishield/AstraZeneca vaccine for people aged 18 to 64 who are less at risk of severe outcomes. The initial doses of will not be available at pharmacies, the news release said.

AHS said the online tool and 811 have the combined capacity to book approximately 5,000 appointments an hour.

On Tuesday, there were 4,470 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, with 263 patients being treated in hospitals, including 37 in ICU beds.

The regional breakdown of active cases was: