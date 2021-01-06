Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 claims another 25 lives in Alberta, province says

Alberta is reporting another 1,123 new cases of COVID-19.

Latest update reports 1,123 new cases, with more than 900 people in hospital

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (round gold objects) emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab at U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. (NIAID)

Another 25 people have died from COVID-19 in Alberta, the province says.

The province now has 13,450 active cases of the illness after 1,123 new cases were reported on Wednesday, according to the latest online update from Alberta Health.

A total of 30,033 doses of vaccine had been administered in province by the end of day on Tuesday, the update said.

Across Alberta, 911 people were being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals, including 141 in ICU beds.

The 25 most recent deaths were reported to the province between Dec. 31 and Jan. 5. A total of 1,193 people have now died from COVID-19 in Alberta.

The regional breakdown of active cases reported on Wednesday was:

  • Edmonton zone: 5,673
  • Calgary zone: 4,706
  • Central zone: 1,418
  • North zone: 1,317
  • South zone: 235
  • Unknown: 83

Laboratories conducted another 16,127 tests over the previous 24 hours, with a positivity rate of just under seven per cent.

