Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Albertans after worst four days of COVID-19 pandemic

After the worst four days of the COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta, Dr. Deena Hinshaw will update the province's efforts to protect public health today.

The chief medical officer of health will host a news conference at 3:30 p.m. MT, which will be carried here live.

For four straight days, Alberta has reported more than 1,800 new cases, with 1,836 on Sunday and 1,879 on Saturday, taking the number of active cases in Alberta to 19,484.

During that stretch, 54 additional deaths were reported, bringing the total to 615.

Currently 601 people are in hospital with 100 of them in ICU.

It has been 10 days since Premier Jason Kenney announced the most recent health restrictions, which closed high schools and banned indoor social gatherings.

At the time, Kenney warned more severe restrictions would be introduced if the spread did not slow.