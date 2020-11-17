COVID-19 claims five more lives as Alberta reports 10,068 active cases

Alberta reported five more COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday and 773 new cases of the illness.

The province broke another record with 10,068 active cases, an increase of only 37 from the day before.

Across Alberta, 268 people were being treated in hospitals for COVID-19, four more than the day before.

That total included 57 patients in ICU beds, unchanged from Monday.

The death toll since the start of the pandemic now stands at 432.

The most recent deaths reported were:

A man in his 60s from the Edmonton zone.

A man in his 80s from the Edmonton zone; his death is linked to the outbreak at South Terrace Continuing Care.

A woman in her 80s from the Edmonton zone; her death is linked to the outbreak at Rutherford Retirement residence.

A woman in her 100s from the Edmonton zone.

A man in his 80s from the South zone.

The regional breakdown of active cases on Tuesday was:

Calgary zone, 4,208.

Edmonton zone, 4,138.

North zone, 645.

South zone, 548.

Central zone, 441.

Unknown zone, 88.

An outbreak on two units at the Edmonton Remand Centre has now spread to 58 inmates, an Alberta Health Services spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday.

Eighteen of the inmates tested positive within the past 24 hours. Three staff members linked to the outbreak have also tested positive.

"All COVID-19 positive inmates and staff continue to report mild symptoms, if any at all," the statement said. "There have been no hospitalizations associated with this outbreak."