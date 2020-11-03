Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Alberta on COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Many people were likely shocked the last time Alberta updated its COVID-19 case numbers.

The province shattered records that day, on Thursday, Oct. 29, with 622 new cases and 5,172 active cases.

Albertans will learn this afternoon what has happened in the days since.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, is expected to provide cases numbers for a four-day period (from Friday to Monday) at a news conference set to begin at 3:30 p.m.

You can watch it here live.

By end of day on Thursday, 140 Albertans were in hospital being treated for the disease, including 25 in ICU beds.

Both of those totals also set new records.

There are now eight outbreaks at acute care centres across Alberta:

Leduc Community Hospital, Edmonton

Misericordia Community Hospital, Edmonton

Royal Alexandra Hospital, Edmonton

University of Alberta Hospital, Edmonton

University of Alberta Hospital (Mazankowski Alberta Heart Institute), Edmonton

Grey Nuns Community Hospital, Edmonton

Foothills Medical Centre, Calgary

Peter Lougheed Centre, Calgary

The number of deaths in Alberta attributed to COVID-19 is 323.

The regional breakdown of active cases on Thursday was: