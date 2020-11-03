Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update Alberta on COVID-19 cases over the weekend
Province shattered records on Thursday with 622 new cases and 5,172 active cases
Many people were likely shocked the last time Alberta updated its COVID-19 case numbers.
The province shattered records that day, on Thursday, Oct. 29, with 622 new cases and 5,172 active cases.
Albertans will learn this afternoon what has happened in the days since.
Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, is expected to provide cases numbers for a four-day period (from Friday to Monday) at a news conference set to begin at 3:30 p.m.
By end of day on Thursday, 140 Albertans were in hospital being treated for the disease, including 25 in ICU beds.
Both of those totals also set new records.
There are now eight outbreaks at acute care centres across Alberta:
- Leduc Community Hospital, Edmonton
- Misericordia Community Hospital, Edmonton
- Royal Alexandra Hospital, Edmonton
- University of Alberta Hospital, Edmonton
- University of Alberta Hospital (Mazankowski Alberta Heart Institute), Edmonton
- Grey Nuns Community Hospital, Edmonton
- Foothills Medical Centre, Calgary
- Peter Lougheed Centre, Calgary
The number of deaths in Alberta attributed to COVID-19 is 323.
The regional breakdown of active cases on Thursday was:
- Edmonton zone: 2,312.
- Calgary zone: 2,034.
- North zone: 353.
- South zone: 276.
- Central zone: 178.
- Unknown: 19.
